Orioles at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 15

Its Friday, August 15 and the Orioles (55-66) are in Houston to take on the Astros (68-53).

Brandon Young is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Framber Valdez for Houston.

Houston had Thursday off following a series win in Space City over the Boston Red Sox. Hunter Brown was special on Wednesday throwing 6.2 innings of one-run ball to earn his tenth win of the season. Yainer Diaz smacked a two-run homer to pace the offense.

The Orioles arrive in Houston following back-to-back wins over the Seattle Mariners. Tomoyuki Sugano won his tenth game of the season Wednesday as the O’s took the rubber game of the series, 5-3. Gunnar Henderson extended his hitting streak to six games with one hit in four trips to the plate.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Astros

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: MASN2, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+196), Astros (-239)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Astros

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Brandon Young vs. Framber Valdez

Orioles: Brandon Young (0-6, 6.70 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 vs. Athletics - 18.00 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Astros: Framber Valdez (11-5, 2.97 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 at Yankees - 6.35 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Astros

The Astros are 15-8 (.652) this season when Framber Valdez takes the mound

takes the mound The Under is 9-2 (82%) in the Astros’ home games this season with Framber Valdez starting

starting The Astros are up 3.24 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Framber Valdez has struggled in his last 2 starts allowing 9 earned runs in 11.2 innings

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: