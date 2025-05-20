Orioles at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Orioles (15-31) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (23-25).

Keegan Akin is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Logan Henderson for Milwaukee.

Last night the Brewers survived a Baltimore comeback to win 5-4. Cedric Mullins blasted a three-run home run in the seventh to tie the game at four for the O’s, but Milwaukee responded with a run in the eighth to retake the lead. William Contreras drove in the winning run with one of his four hits on the night.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Brewers

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNWI

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+106), Brewers (-124)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Keegan Akin vs. Logan Henderson

Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: 5/18 vs. Washington - 1.2IP, 0ER, 0H, 0BB, 2Ks Brewers: Logan Henderson (2-0, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Cleveland - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Brewers

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 4 games between the Orioles and the Brewers have gone over the Total

Gunnar Henderson is 2-20 (.100) over his last 5 games

is 2-20 (.100) over his last 5 games Jackson Holliday is riding a 6-game hitting streak (10-28)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: