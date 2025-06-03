Orioles at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 3

It’s Tuesday, June 3, and the Orioles (22-36) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (32-26). Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against George Kirby for Seattle.

Fresh off a series win over the Minnesota Twins, the Mariners hope to build on their momentum against the AL East’s last-place Orioles.

While the Orioles are in last place in their division, they have won six of their last 10 games thanks to back-to-back series sweeps (Cardinals and White Sox).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Mariners

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: ROOTNW, MASN 2, MASN+

Odds for the Orioles at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+136), Mariners (-161)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Mariners

Pitching matchup for June 3, 2025: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. George Kirby

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano, (4-3, 3.23 ERA)

Last outing (St. Louis Cardinals, 5/27): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mariners: George Kirby, (0-2, 11.42 ERA)

Last outing (Washington Nationals, 5/28): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Mariners

The Mariners have won 12 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Over has cashed in the Mariners’ last 4 games with George Kirby as the opener

The Mariners returned a 1.35-unit profit on the Run Line at home last season with George Kirby as the starting pitcher

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

