Orioles at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 24

It’s Monday, March 24 and the Orioles (9-14) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (11-13). Cade Povich is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Jake Irvin for Washington.

Washington has won the first two games of the series, 7-3 and 4-3, as they look toward a sweep of Baltimore. The Orioles looked like they were going to win yesterday tying the game up in the top of the 8th, 3-3, but Luis Garcia Jr. recorded a sac fly RBI in the bottom of the 8th for the Nats to earn the victory.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Nationals

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MLB Network

Odds for the Orioles at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-108), Nationals (-112)

Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+150)

Total: O/U 8.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Nationals

Pitching matchup for March 24, 2025: Cade Povich vs. Jake Irvin

Orioles: Cade Povich, (0-2, 6.38 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Nationals: Jake Irvin, (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing: 6.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Orioles to avoid the sweep:

“Baltimore lost 4-3 yesterday after a 7-0 drumming on Tuesday, so this is the last chance for the O’s to avoid getting swept by the Nationals. Washington as a team surrendered 23 runs and went 0-3 in Jake Irvin‘s first three starts, but wins over the Rockies and Pirates have inflated his value. I like the Orioles ML and a dabble on the -1.5 at +150 odds.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Nationals

Baltimore is on a season-long three-game losing streak.

Baltimore is 1-6 in the final game of a series this season.

Washington has won four of the past five games.

Washington is 9-5 at home this season.

Baltimore is 4-8 on the road this season.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.5.

