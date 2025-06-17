Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Orioles (30-41) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (40-32). Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Zack Littell for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay won the opening game of the series, 7-1, and is riding a four-game winning streak. The Rays offense has scored at least seven runs in all four games during the current winning streak. The loss snapped Baltimore’s three-game winning streak as they are now 4-2 in the last six.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rays

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+110), Rays (-130)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Zack Littell

Orioles: Dean Kremer, (5-7, 4.99 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Rays: Zack Littell, (6-6, 3.84 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rays

The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

5 of the Rays’ last 7 matchups with the Orioles have stayed under the Total

The Rays have covered in their last 3 games against the Orioles

Baltimore is 5-9 on the ML when Dean Kremer pitches this season

pitches this season Tampa Bay is 8-6 on the ML when Zack Littell pitches this season and is 8-1 in the last nine

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: