Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22

Its Thursday, May 22 and the Orioles (16-32) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (25-26). Cade Povich is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Lucas Giolito for Boston.

Despite losing 5-1 to the Mets yesterday, the Red Sox picked up the series win. The Red Sox hope to get something going in this series against the struggling Orioles. Neither is above .500, and both have losing records in their last 10 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Red Sox

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: NESN, MASN, MASN+, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+104), Red Sox (-122)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: Cade Povich vs. Lucas Giolito

Orioles: Cade Povich , (1-3, 5.23 ERA)

Last outing (Washington Nationals, 5/16): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Red Sox: Lucas Giolito , (1-1, 7.08 ERA)

Last outing (Atlanta Braves, 5/17): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Red Sox

The Orioles have lost 11 of 13 games this season following a win

The Over is 4-1 in the Red Sox’s last 5 matchups against American League teams



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

