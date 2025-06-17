Padres at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Padres (39-32) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (44-29). Randy Vásquez is slated to take the mound for San Diego.

Yesterday, Shohei Ohtani started his first game on the mound since 2023. He only pitched one inning, but the Dodgers beat the Padres 6-3.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network, TBS

Odds for the Padres at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Padres (+181), Dodgers (-220)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Randy Vásquez vs. Unknown

Padres: Randy Vásquez, 3-4 | 3.57 ERA | 41 K

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 6/11): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts





Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 3 straight matchups against NL West teams

The Over is 11-7-1 in the Padres’ matchups against NL West teams this season

The Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 home matchups against the Padres

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

