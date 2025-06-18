Padres at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 18

It’s Wednesday, June 18, and the Padres (39-33) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (45-29). Stephen Kolek is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won in a shootout last night against the Padres 8-6. Will Smith and Andy Pages had big nights. Smith went 3-4 with two runs, two RBI, and a home run. Pages went 4-4 with three runs, three RBI, and two HR.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Padres (+149), Dodgers (-179)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Stephen Kolek vs. Emmet Sheehan

Padres: Stephen Kolek, (3-2, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 6/13): 4.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won their last 5 games against teams with worse records

The Over is 12-7-1 in the Padres’ matchups against NL West teams this season

The Padres have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 road games against the Dodgers

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

