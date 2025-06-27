Padres at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Padres (44-36) are in Cincinnati to begin a weekend series against the Reds (42-39).

Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Nick Martinez for Cincinnati.

The Reds have won three of their last four including two of three against the Yankees. That said, they were smacked, 7-1, by New York when they last took the field Wednesday. San Diego has won four of their last five. They were off Thursday after taking two of three against the Nationals at Petco Park.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Reds

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: SDPA, FDSNOH

Odds for the Padres at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Padres (-140), Reds (+118)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Nick Martinez

Padres: Dylan Cease (3-6, 4.43 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 vs. Kansas City - 6.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 4Ks Reds: Nick Martinez (4-8, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing: 6/23 vs. Yankees - 1IP, 0ER, 0H, 0BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Reds

The Padres have won 4 of their last 5 games

4 of the Padres’ last 5 games with the Reds have gone over the Total

The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.77 units

Elly De La Cruz is riding a 6-game hitting streak (11-26)

is riding a 6-game hitting streak (11-26) Fernando Tatis Jr. is 3-18 over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

