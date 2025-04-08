Phillies at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 8

Its Tuesday, April 8 and the Phillies (7-2) are in Atlanta to open a series against the Braves (1-8).

This one is an elite pitching matchup as Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Chris Sale for Atlanta.

The Phillies enjoyed a day off yesterday following a weekend that saw them take two of three from the Dodgers. The Braves have not played since Saturday’s 4-0 loss at home to Miami. They were rained out Sunday and yesterday was a scheduled off day.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Braves

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Phillies at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-101), Braves (-119)

Spread: Braves 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Braves

Pitching matchup for April 8, 2025: Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Sale

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.39 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 vs. Colorado - 7IP, 1ER, 3H, 0BB, 10K Braves: Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 at Dodgers - 5IP, 3ER, 4H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Braves

The Phillies have won 5 of their last 6 games

The Phillies are 7-2 ATS for the season

The Braves have but one win on the season and are 3-6 ATS

Bryson Stott leads the Philly regulars with a .286 batting average

leads the Philly regulars with a .286 batting average Michael Harris II leads the Braves regulars with a .242 batting average

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

