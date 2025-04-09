Phillies at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 9

Its Wednesday, April 9 and the Phillies (7-3) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (2-8) in Game 2 of this three-game series.

Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Grant Holmes for Atlanta.

The Braves won their second game of the season last night knocking off Philly, 7-5. Atlanta scored four runs in their final three innings to come from behind and secure the victory. Every Braves’ player who came to the plate got at least one hit in the game with the team collecting 11 hits on the night. Sean Murphy drilled a three-run home run to spark the attack for the Braves.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Braves

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP+, FDSNSO, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (+106), Braves (-125)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Braves

Pitching matchup for April 9, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Grant Holmes

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/3 vs. Colorado - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 4Ks Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Last outing: 3/31 at Dodgers - 4IP, 4ER, 4H, 4BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Braves

The Braves have won six of their last eight home games against the Phillies

The Phillies are 7-3 on the Run Line this season

The Braves are 4-6 on the Run Line this season

The Braves have covered the run line in four of their last five matchups against the Phillies specifically

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: