Phillies at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 7

Its Monday, July 7 and the Phillies (53-37) are in San Francisco to open a series against the Giants (49-42).

Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Landen Roupp for San Francisco.

The first-place Phillies have won two in a row. Yesterday, Zack Wheeler was all but untouchable throwing a complete game one-hitter in a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Austin Hays solo blast in the fifth inning was the lone blemish on the scorecard for Wheeler. Bryson Stott (HR) and Kyle Schwarber (2B) drove in the Philly runs.

San Francisco took two of three over the weekend against the A’s. Sunday, Willy Adames went yard and drove in three runs to pace the Giants to a 6-2 win. San Francisco has won four of their last five. They now sit seven games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Giants

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Giants

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-136), Giants (+116)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Giants

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Landen Roupp

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (7-2, 2.68 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 vs. San Diego - 7IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 5Ks Giants: Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Arizona - 4IP, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Giants

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL West teams

10 of the Phillies’ last 12 road games stayed under the Total

The Giants have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.30 units

In 19GP since arriving from Boston, Rafael Devers is hitting .239

is hitting .239 Bryson Stott is 2-12 (.167) to start July

is 2-12 (.167) to start July Alec Bohm has hit in 8 straight games (9-29)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

