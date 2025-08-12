Phillies at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 12

Its Tuesday, August 12 and the Phillies (69-49) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (62-58).

Ranger Suárez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

Kyle Schwarber smashed his 42nd home run of the season as part of a four-run eighth inning as the Phillies rallied late for a 4-1 win over the Reds. Taijuan Walker did not get the win but was solid allowing a single run over six innings for Philadelphia. With the win the Phillies lead is now six games over the Mets in the National League East while the loss dropped the Reds to two full games behind the Mets for the final Wild Card in the National League.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Reds

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNOH

Odds for the Phillies at the Reds

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-154), Reds (+128)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Reds

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Ranger Suárez vs. Brady Singer

Phillies: Ranger Suárez (8-5, 2.94 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 vs. Baltimore - 7.11 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Reds: Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53 ERA)

Last outing: August 7 at Pittsburgh - 9.82 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Reds

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 against NL Central teams

Each of the last 3 games between the Reds and the Phillies have stayed under the Total

The Phillies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.50 units

Kyle Schwarber has 2 hits in his last 19ABs over his last 5 games but both hits were HRs

has 2 hits in his last 19ABs over his last 5 games but both hits were HRs Ranger Suarez has struck out at least 5 in 9 of his last 11 starts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

