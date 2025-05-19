Phillies at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 19

It’s Monday, May 19, and the Phillies (28-18) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (8-38). Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

The Phillies are coming off a three-game sweep over the Pirates and took four of the past five games, including a 1-0 victory yesterday. The Rockies are coming off a 1-0 effort, but it was a loss to the Diamondbacks in a series where Arizona took two of three.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rockies

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 8:40 PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, COLR

Odds for the Phillies at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-271), Rockies (+220)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Cristopher Sánche z vs. Kyle Freeland

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez, (4-1, 2.91 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (0-6, 6.15 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts

z vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks there is value in backing Kyle Schwarber (+250) and Bryce Harper (+350) to hit homers during this season:

“Kyle Schwarber is coming off his first series of the month without hitting a homer even after having odds of +175 and +190 in back-to-back games. However, a trip to Coors Field could see Schwarber get on the board. Schwarber has gone five trips to Colorado without a homer but hit one in four of the five trips prior to this rut. He only has two hits in 15 at-bats versus Kyle Freeland, but both hits went for doubles and three combined RBIs, plus he’s hitting .305 versus LHP this season.

Bryce Harper has gone without a homer in seven straight games and has two in the entire month. While he’s only hitting. 185 with one homer off Freeland in 27 at-bats, this feels like a good series for Harper to aim for the fences with Antonio Senzatela and Carson Palmquist pitching the next two days. Since 2019, Harper has played at least one series in Colorado and hit a homer in four out of five series.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rockies

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Under is 7-2 (78%) in the Rockies’ games this season with Kyle Freeland as the starter

The Phillies have covered in their last 3 games against the Rockies

