Phillies at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Phillies (30-18) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (8-40). Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Carson Palmquist for Colorado.

The Phillies have won back-to-back games against the Rockies to lead the series 2-0. Yesterday, Jesus Luzardo was phenomenal for the Phillies. He struck out 10 batters in 6.0 innings while only giving up two hits and one earned run.

Bryce Harper was another bright spot for the Phillies. He went 3-5 with a run and two RBIs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rockies

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, NBCSP

Odds for the Phillies at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-233), Rockies (+192)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Carson Palmquist

Phillies: Taijuan Walker , (1-3, 2.62 ERA)

Last outing (St Louis Cardinals, 5/14): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rockies: Carson Palmquist , (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 5/16): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rockies

The Rockies have lost four of their last five games against teams with winning records

The Phillies are 3-6-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

The total is 5-5-0 in the last 10 Rockies games

The Phillies have covered in four of their last five on the road, profiting 2.41 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 11.0.

