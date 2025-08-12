Pirates at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 12

It’s Tuesday, August 12 and the Pirates (51-69) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (74-44). Paul Skenes is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee dominated the series opener, 7-1, and extend its winning streak to an MLB-best 10 consecutive games. The Brewers are rolling and have the best record in baseball at 74-44 — 5.0 games ahead of the Phillies and 5.5 ahead of the Blue Jays — just like we all expected.

Pittsburgh has dropped three straight games, but have Skenes on the mound, which has been good luck lately with three wins in the past four starts. Milwaukee is 5-3 against Pittsburgh this season (5 games remaining).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Brewers

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNWI

Odds for the Pirates at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+105), Brewers (-125)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Brewers

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta

Pirates: Paul Skenes, (7-8, 1.94 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (13-5, 3.03 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Brewers

Milwaukee is 10-0 in the last 10 games

Pittsburgh is 0-3 in the last 3 games

Pittsburgh is 1-3 in the last 4 road games

Pittsburgh is 3-1 in the last 4 Skenes’ starts

The Brewers have 4 straight home wins over the Pirates with Freddy Peralta as the opener

8 of the Brewers’ last 9 games have gone over the Total with Freddy Peralta as the opener

The Brewers have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home matchups against the Pirates

