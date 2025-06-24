Pirates at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24

It’s Tuesday, June 24 and the Pirates (32-48) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (43-36). Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh is on a two-game winning streak and took Game 1 of the series yesterday, 5-4 behind the hot play of Nick Gonzales (5 hits, 2 RBI) and a sixth inning RBI triple from Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Milwaukee has won four of the past five games after the loss to the Buccos. The Brewers have scored 47 runs over the last five contests.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Brewers

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNWI

Odds for the Pirates at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+170), Brewers (-206)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Freddy Peralta

Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (3-6, 3.94 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (7-4, 2.76 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Brewers

With Freddy Peralta starting the Brewers have won 3 straight home games against the Pirates

starting the Brewers have won 3 straight home games against the Pirates In 5 of the Brewers’ last 7 home games the Under has cashed with Freddy Peralta as the starter

as the starter The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.26 units

The Pirates are 5-10 on the season when Andrew Heaney pitches this season and 1-4 over the last five

pitches this season and 1-4 over the last five The Brewers are 9-7 on the season when Freddy Peralta pitches this season and won the last two

