Rangers at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 23

Its Wednesday, April 23 and the Rangers (14-9) take on the Athletics (10-13). Kumar Rocker is slated to take the mound for Texas against JP Sears for Oakland.

The Rangers beat the Athletics 8-5 yesterday. Patrick Corbin started on the mound for the Rangers. He went 5.0 innings, allowed seven hits, and two earned runs, with four strikeouts.

The Athletics’ Osvaldo Bido had a tough outing. He went 5.1 innings, giving up eight earned runs, on eight hits, and three walks.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+

Odds for the Rangers at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (-109), Athletics (-110)

Spread: Athletics 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Athletics

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: Kumar Rocker vs. JP Sears

Rangers: Kumar Rocker , (1-2, 6.38 ERA)

Last outing (vs LA. Angeles, 4/17): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 3.0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Athletics: JP Sears , (2-2, 3.13 ERA)

Last outing (vs Chicago White Sox, 4/17): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Athletics

The Rangers have won 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

This season the Athletics pitcher JP Sears has an ERA of 3.13 and a WHIP of 1.01 when opening

With JP Sears on the mound the Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 2.24 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

