Rangers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Rangers (8-2) are in the Windy City to take on the Cubs (7-5).

Nathan Eovaldi is slated to take the mound for Texas against Justin Steele for Chicago

The Cubs took two of three over the weekend from the previously undefeated Padres. Chicago did lose Sunday, though, blowing a 7-3 lead after two innings. Ryan Presley gave up an unearned run in the ninth as the Padres came all the way back to win 8-7. Kyle Tucker went yard for the fifth time this season and drove in three runs to lead the offense in the loss.

The Rangers swept the Rays in Arlington. Sunday, they won 4-3. Jonah Heim picked up a couple of hits including the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth. Kumar Rocker started for Texas and pitched five innings and allowed one run.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Cubs

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Victory+, Marquee

Odds for the Rangers at the Cubs

Moneyline: Rangers (+109), Cubs (-129)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 6.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Justin Steele

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 at Cincinnati - 9IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 8Ks Cubs: Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 at Athletics - 6.2IP, 4ER, 7H, 1BB, 6Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Cubs

The Rangers have won their last 5 games

The Rangers are just 5-5 on the Run Line this season

6 of the Cubs’ last 7 games have cashed to the OVER

The Cubs are 7-5 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Cubs

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 6.0.

