Rangers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25

Its Friday, April 25 and the Rangers (14-11) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (17-9). Nathan Eovaldi is slated to take the mound for Texas against Justin Verlander for San Francisco.

The Rangers are coming off a game and series loss against the Athletics. Jacob deGrom went 5.1 innings, gave up six hits, two earned runs, and have six strikeouts.

The Giants remain hot with a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. That marks their fourth win in five games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Giants

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Rangers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rangers (-108), Giants (-111)

Spread: Giants 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Giants

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Justin Verlander

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi , (1-2, 2.64 ERA)

Last outing (vs LA Dodgers, 4/19): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Giants: Justin Verlander , (0-1, 5.47 ERA)

Last outing (vs LA Angels, 4/20): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Giants

The Giants have won 4 of their last 5 games at home

The Under is 4-1 in the Rangers’ last 5 games

The Rangers have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 road games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rangers and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

