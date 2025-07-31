Rangers at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 31

Its Thursday, July 31 and the Rangers (57-52) are in Seattle to open a series against the Mariners (57-52).

Kumar Rocker is slated to take the mound for Texas against George Kirby for Seattle.

Losers of two of their last three, the Mariners look to build momentum for a playoff push as they take the field against a Rangers’ club that has rallied of late to pull even with Seattle and within five games of first place Houston.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Mariners

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: RSN, RSNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+131), Mariners (-157)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Mariners

Pitching matchup for July 31, 2025: Kumar Rocker vs. George Kirby

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (4-4, 5.73 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 vs. Atlanta - 6.75 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 at Texas - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Mariners

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 series

In his last 5 home starts George Kirby has an ERA of 2.88

has an ERA of 2.88 The Mariners have covered the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 home matchups against the Rangers

J.P. Crawford is 0-12 over his last 3 games and 2-38 over his last 9 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: