Rangers at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Rangers (39-41) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (34-45). Jacob deGrom is slated to take the mound for Texas against Brandon Young for Baltimore.

Texas took the second game of the series, 6-5 in extra innings after a 6-0 loss on Monday. The two will meet again on Monday for another three-game series but first, the rubber match. The Rangers are 10-6 over the last 16 games, while the Orioles are 15-9 in the past 24 contests.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: RSN, MASN

Odds for the Rangers at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rangers (-147), Orioles (+123)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Jacob deGrom vs. Brandon Young

Rangers: Jacob deGrom, (7-2, 2.24 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Orioles: Brandon Young, (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rangers and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Orioles

The Rangers have won 7 of their last 10 road games

The Under is 32-16-1 in the Rangers’ matchups against American League teams this season

Baltimore is 1-1 when Brandon Young pitches this season

pitches this season Texas has won four straight with Jacob DeGrom pitching

pitching Texas is 10-5 this season when Jacob DeGrom pitches

