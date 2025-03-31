Rangers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31

Its Monday, March 31 and the Rangers (3-1) are in Cincinnati, OH to take on the Reds (1-2) in Game 1 of their series. Kumar Rocker is slated to take the mound for Texas against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

Texas took three of four from the Red Sox to open the season. The biggest story from the weekend is the return of Jacob deGrom. The veteran hurler pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.

Matt McClain drilled his second home run of the season yesterday, but it was not enough for the Reds in their series’ finale against San Francisco.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Reds

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: Victory+, FDSN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Texas Rangers (-124), Cincinnati Reds (+104)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Reds

Pitching matchup for March 31, 2025: Kumar Rocker vs. Brady Singer

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-0)

2024 - 3GP, 11.2 IP, 0-2, 3.86 ERA, 14 Ks Reds: Brady Singer (0-0)

2024 - 32GP, 179.2 IP, 9-13, 3.71 ERA, 170 Ks





Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Reds

The Rangers have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

Rangers’ Game Totals are 0-4 (O/U) this season

The Reds are 0-3 on the Run Line this season

Reds’ Game Totals are 2-1 (O/U) this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rangers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Rangers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

