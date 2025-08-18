Rangers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18

It’s Monday, August 18 and the Rangers (62-63) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (63-61). Jack Leiter is slated to take the mound for Texas against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.

As the Royals and Rangers meet, Texas is looking to get its revenge after being swept by Kansas City earlier in the season.

Kansas City enters on a three-game winning streak and is 5-1 over the last six games, while Texas is 1-4 over the past five outings. The Rangers are coming off a 10-4 win over the Blue Jays that back-to-back series of being swept. The Royals are coming off a sweep of the White Sox in three games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Royals

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: RSN, FDSNKC

Odds for the Rangers at the Royals

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rangers (+109), Royals (-130)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Royals

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Jack Leiter vs. Michael Wacha

Rangers: Jack Leiter, (7-6, 3.94 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Royals: Michael Wacha, (7-9, 3.35 ERA)

Last outing: 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rangers and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Royals

Kansas City is 3-0 versus Texas this season

The Rangers are 1-4 in the last 5 games

The Royals are 0-3 in the last 3 games and 5-1 in the past 6

The Royals have a winning record (4-1) in their last 5 games

5 of the Rangers’ last 6 games (83%) have gone over the Total

The Royals are up 3.80 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium

