Rangers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 21

It’s Wednesday, May 21, and the Rangers (25-24) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (28-19). Jacob deGrom is slated to take the mound for Texas against Ryan Yarbrough for New York.

The Yankees took Game 1, 5-2 in what appeared to be a no-doubter early on. Ben Rice and Aaron Judge both homered, plus Anthony Volpe doubled for all of the Yankees’ runs.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 7:05 PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: RSN, AmazonPV

Odds for the Rangers at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rangers (-102), Yankees (-118)

Spread: Yankees 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Yankees

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Jacob deGrom vs. Ryan Yarbrough

Rangers: Jacob deGrom, (4-1, 2.29 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough, (1-0, 3.70 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Yankees

The Yankees have won 7 of their last 9 home games against the Rangers

The Under is 18-8-1 in the Rangers’ matchups against American League teams this season

Aaron Judge is second in the MLB with 16 homers

