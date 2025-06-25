Red Sox at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Red Sox (40-41) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (39-40). Richard Fitts is slated to take the mound for Boston against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

The Angles have now taken down the first two games of the series with a 3-2 extra-innings win yesterday. Christian Moore’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th sealed the victory for the Angels.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Angels

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 4:07PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network West, NESN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Angels

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+104), Angels (-124)

Spread: Angels -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Angels

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Richard Fitts vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Red Sox: Richard Fitts, (0-3, 4.71 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 6/2): 1.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuchi, (2-6, 3.01 ERA)

Last outing (Houston Astros, 6/20): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Angels

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 series

The Over is 12-8 in the Angels’ last 10 home games and the Red Sox’s last 10 on the road combined

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 5 straight home games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

