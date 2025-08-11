Red Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 11

Its Monday, August 11 and the Red Sox (65-54) are in Houston to open a series against the Astros (66-52).

Garrett Crochet is slated to take the mound for Boston against Cristian Javier for Houston. This is Javier’s first start since returning from elbow surgery in May of 2024.

These teams met at the beginning of the month in Boston and the Red Sox swept the series outscoring the Astros 15-5. Boston has since lost their last two but still sit just four games behind the Blue Jays in the Amercian League East. Houston’s mediocre August (4-5) coupled with Seattle’s surge (8-1) this month have combined to see the Astros’ lead in the American League West dwindle to just 0.5 games. Needless to say, this is a series with massive ramifications.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Astros

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NESN, SCHN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Astros

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-173), Astros (+144)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Astros

Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Garrett Crochet vs. Cristian Javier

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (13-4, 2.25 ERA)

Last outing: August 5 vs. Kansas City - 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: This is Javier’s first appearance since May of 2024 (elbow)

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Astros

The Red Sox have won 7 of their last 10 games

Rookie Roman Anthony is 8-28 (.286) in August

is 8-28 (.286) in August Trevor Story was 1-12 over the weekend against the Padres but is hitting .333 in August (11-33)

was 1-12 over the weekend against the Padres but is hitting .333 in August (11-33) Christian Walker is 6-21 (.285) over his last 5 games

is 6-21 (.285) over his last 5 games Carlos Correa is riding an 8-game hitting streak (15-33)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

