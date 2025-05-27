Red Sox at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Red Sox (27-29) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (27-28)—Aaron Civale is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first game of the series. Jackson Chourio homered in the first inning for the Brewers. They added another run in the fifth inning and never looked back. DL Hall picked up the win for the Brewers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Brewers

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, NESN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+101), Brewers (-120)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Undecided vs. Aaron Civale

Brewers: Aaron Civale , (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Last outing (Pittsburgh Pirates. 5/22): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Brewers

The Red Sox have won 12 of their last 20 games against teams with losing records

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.50 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

