Red Sox at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 25

Its Friday, April 25 and the Red Sox (14-13) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (14-10).

Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against Ben Lively for Cleveland.

The Red Sox lost Thursday to Seattle, 4-3. Alex Bregman cracked his fifth home run of the season in the loss. Cleveland lost to the Yankees Wednesday but did take two of three from New York earlier this week.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Guardians

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Red Sox at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-110), Guardians (-110)

Spread: Guardians 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. Ben Lively

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 7.66 ERA)

Last outing: 4/20 vs. White Sox - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 7Ks Guardians: Ben Lively (1-2, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 at Pittsburgh - 5.1IP, 0ER, 4H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Guardians

The Guardians are 12-12 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 13-14 on the Run Line this season

The Guardians are 7-3 on the Run Line in their last 10 games with a rest advantage

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

