Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 3

Its Thursday, April 3 and the Red Sox (2-4) wrap up their series in Baltimore against the Orioles (3-3).

Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against Charlie Morton for Baltimore.

Yesterday, Garrett Crochet threw eight scoreless innings and the Bosox blanked the Orioles, 3-0. Not sure which is the bigger headline but Rafael Devers picked up his first hits of the Spring AND did not strike out.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Orioles

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, Maryland

Network/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-114), Orioles (-106)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Orioles

Thursday’s pitching matchup for April 3, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. Charlie Morton

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-1, 6.35 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at Texas - 5.2 IP, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 2Ks Orioles: Charlie Morton , (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at Toronto - 3.1 IP, 4ER, 7H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox have lost 4 of their last 5 games but are 4-2 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles have alternated wins and losses this season and, in every win, they have covered the spread, but they have failed to do so in every loss

2B Kristian Campbell is 6-16 this season for Boston

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Red Sox and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

