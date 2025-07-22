Red Sox at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 22

It’s Tuesday, July 22 and the Red Sox (54-48) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (57-43). Richard Fitts is slated to take the mound for Boston against Cristopher Sánchez for Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the series opener, 3-2, in extra innings on walk-off catchers interference call with the bases loaded. Talk about dramatic.

Boston is 1-3 since the All-Star break, while Philadelphia is 2-2 — both losing the first series of the second-half. The Red Sox have scored three total runs in their three losses and six in their lone win during this stretch.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Phillies

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: NESN, NBCSP, TBS

Odds for the Red Sox at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (+168), Phillies (-204)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Phillies

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Richard Fitts vs. Cristopher Sánchez

Red Sox: Richard Fitts, (1-3, 4.28 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez, (8-2, 2.50 ERA)

Last outing: 7.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on Boston to miss the postseason:

“Boston has the third-toughest remaining strength of schedule (.516 winning %). Let’s look at the first 15 games of the second half for Boston:

3 road games at the Cubs (1-2 record)

3 road games at the Phillies (0-1 record)

3 home games vs the Dodgers

3 road games at the Twins

3 home games vs the Astros

That schedule alone could put them behind and make a +105 to -115 bet became -200 to -300 quickly. During the All-Star break, I played Boston at plus-money to miss the postseason and think it’s still a good bet after losing three of four after the break.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Phillies

Philly is 14-5 when Sanchez pitches this season

Boston is 2-6 when Fitts pitches this season but won the last two

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Red Sox’s last 5 games

The Phillies have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Red Sox

