Red Sox at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 28

It’s Monday, July 28 and the Red Sox (57-50) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (50-55). Richard Fitts is slated to take the mound for Boston against Simeon Woods Richardson for Minnesota.

Boston is 4-5 since the break and won the last two games coming against the Dodgers to take that series. For Minnesota, the Twins re 1-3 in the past four games and 3-6 out of the All-Star break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Twins

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: NESN, MNNT

Odds for the Red Sox at the Twins

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (+103), Twins (-123)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Twins

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Richard Fitts vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Red Sox: Richard Fitts, (1-4, 4.87 ERA)

Last outing: 10.80 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson, (5-4, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Twins

Boston is 3-1 in the last four games

Minnesota is 1-3 in the last four games

The Red Sox have won their last 4 matchups against American League teams

The Under has cashed in the Red Sox’s last 3 games

It has been 3 games since the Twins last covered the Run Line

