Red Sox at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30

It’s Wednesday, July 30 and the Red Sox (58-51) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (51-56). Brayan Bello is slated to take the mound for Boston against Zebby Matthews for Minnesota.

Boston took the second meeting, 8-5, to tie up the series 1-1. The rubber match is the final matchup of the season between the two.

Minnesota is 4-7 since the break and head to Cleveland, then Detroit for six road games, while Boston is 5-6 in that same span and heads back home for dates with Houston and Kansas City.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Twins

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: NESN, MNNT, MLBN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (+110), Twins (-131)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Twins

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: Brayan Bello vs. Zebby Matthews

Red Sox: Brayan Bello, (6-5, 3.32 ERA)

Last outing: 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Twins: Zebby Matthews, (2-2, 4.97 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Twins

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

Minnesota is 1-3 in the last four games

Minnesota is 4-7 since the break

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.45 units

