Reds at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 3

Its Thursday, April 3 and the Reds (2-4) are in Milwaukee to open a series against the Brewers (2-4).

Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Nestor Cortes for Milwaukee.

The Reds limp into town searching for offense after being shut out 19 innings. On back-to-back days Cincinnati was on the short end of 1-0 games against the Rangers. Yesterday, Hunter Greene was exceptional throwing seven innings of one-run ball, but Jack Leiter and the Texas pen were better limiting the Reds to three hits.

The Brewers picked up their second win of the season last night, winning 3-2 against the Royals in eleven innings. Brice Turang’s suicide squeeze plated Oliver Dunn with the winning run for Milwaukee.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Brewers

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FDS, FDS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Reds (-104), Brewers (-116)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Brewers

Pitching matchup for April 3, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Nestor Cortes

Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Giants - 6 IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 1K Brewers: Nestor Cortes (0-1, 36.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 at NYY - 2 IP, 8ER, 6H, 5BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Brewers

The Brewers are 1-5 on the Run Line this season

Cincinnati has scored 7 runs in their 4 losses this season but has scored 17 runs in their 2 wins

Nestor Cortes gave up 5 HRs to the Yankees in his first start of the season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Reds and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brewers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

