Reds at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

It’s Monday, August 4 and the Reds (58-54) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (65-46). Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Michael Soroka for Chicago.

Chicago and Cincinnati meet for the third series of the season as the Cubs won two out of three both times. Lately, these NL Central squads are trending in different directions.

The Cubs have won three of the past four games, including a ninth inning walkoff in the last contest, while the Reds have dropped four of the last six. Cincinnati is coming off a nine-game home stand where they finished 5-4.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Cubs

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, MARQ

Odds for the Reds at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Reds (+120), Cubs (-143)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Cubs

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Michael Soroka

Reds: Nick Lodolo, (8-6, 3.09 ERA)

Last outing: 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Cubs: Michael Soroka, (3-8, 4.87 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Cubs

Chicago is 4-2 against Cincinnati this season

The Cubs have a 15-4 record in series openers at home this season

The Cubs’ last 6 matchups against NL Central teams have gone over the Total

Chicago is 3-1 in the last four games

Cincinnati is 2-4 in the past six games

