Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Reds (68-63) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (74-57). Hunter Greene is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Reds and Dodgers. Both teams are coming off wins that snapped multi-game losing streaks. Cincinnati is 1-3 in the last four games, while Los Angeles is 1-2 over the past three.

This is the end of a nine-game road trip for the Reds where they have gone 3-3 so far. For the Dodgers, this starts a six-game home stand after being on the road for seven games (3-4).

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Dodgers

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Reds (+122), Dodgers (-146)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Hunter Greene vs. Emmet Sheehan

Reds: Hunter Greene, (5-3, 2.63 ERA)

Last outing: 4.26 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan, (4-2, 4.17 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Dodgers

The Dodgers are 3-4 in the last 7 games

The Reds are 3-3 in the past 6 games

The Dodgers are 3-0 in the last 3 at home and 5-1 in the last 6

The Under is 50-28-7 in the Reds’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.62 units

The Dodgers have won their last 3 home games, while the Reds have lost 3 straight on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

