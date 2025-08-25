 Skip navigation
All Scores

Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

  
Published August 25, 2025 08:28 AM

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Reds (68-63) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (74-57). Hunter Greene is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Reds and Dodgers. Both teams are coming off wins that snapped multi-game losing streaks. Cincinnati is 1-3 in the last four games, while Los Angeles is 1-2 over the past three.

This is the end of a nine-game road trip for the Reds where they have gone 3-3 so far. For the Dodgers, this starts a six-game home stand after being on the road for seven games (3-4).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Dodgers

  • Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:10PM EST
  • Site: Dodger Stadium
  • City: Los Angeles, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Reds (+122), Dodgers (-146)
  • Spread: Dodgers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Dodgers

  • Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Hunter Greene vs. Emmet Sheehan
    • Reds: Hunter Greene, (5-3, 2.63 ERA)
      Last outing: 4.26 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts
    • Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan, (4-2, 4.17 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Dodgers

  • The Dodgers are 3-4 in the last 7 games
  • The Reds are 3-3 in the past 6 games
  • The Dodgers are 3-0 in the last 3 at home and 5-1 in the last 6
  • The Under is 50-28-7 in the Reds’ matchups against National League teams this season
  • The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.62 units
  • The Dodgers have won their last 3 home games, while the Reds have lost 3 straight on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

