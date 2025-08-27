Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27

It’s Wednesday, August 27 and the Reds (68-64) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (75-57). Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Shohei Ohtani for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are winners in three straight games, while the Reds are now 1-6 over the past seven games. Los Angeles goes for the sweep after 7-0 and 6-3 victories over Cincy. The Dodgers moved to 4-1 over the Reds this year and continued their climb toward the NL West crown.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNLA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Reds (+174), Dodgers (-207)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 27, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Shohei Ohtani

Reds: Nick Lodolo, (8-6, 3.05 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, (0-1, 4.61 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Dodgers

Los Angeles is 4-1 versus Cincinnati

The Dodgers are 3-0 in the last 3 games

The Reds are 1-5 in the last 6 games

Betting the Dodgers on the Money Line is up 1.51 units with Clayton Kershaw as the home opener

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has an ERA of 2.99

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: