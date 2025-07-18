Reds at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

Its Friday, July 18 and the Reds (50-47) are in Queens to open a series against the Mets (55-42) at Citi Field.

Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Sean Manaea for New York.

The Mets are a dominant team at home amassing a record of 33-14 this season. No team in baseball has more wins or a better winning percentage at home. As good as they have been at Citi Field, New York still trails Philadelphia by 0.5 games in the National League East.

Cincinnati has work to do in the second half of the season. They sit 7.5 games behind the Cubs in the National League Central. They have won four of their last five games to pull within 2.5 games of a wild card berth.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Mets

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNY

Odds for the Reds at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Reds (+137), Mets (-164)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Mets

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Sean Manaea

Reds: Nick Lodolo (6-6, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: July 10 vs. Miami - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 0BB, 4Ks Mets: Sean Manaea (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: 7/13 at Kansas City - 3.1IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Mets

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

7 of the Reds’ last 9 games against National League teams have gone under the Total

This is Sean Manaea’s 2nd start of the season

2nd start of the season Pete Alonso homered in the All-Star Game but is just 2-18 (.111) in his last 6 regular season games

homered in the All-Star Game but is just 2-18 (.111) in his last 6 regular season games Juan Soto is 12-42 (.286) in July with 3 HRs and 9 RBIs

is 12-42 (.286) in July with 3 HRs and 9 RBIs Elly De La Cruz is 14-44 (.318) in July with 0 HRs and 6 RBIs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

