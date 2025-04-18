Reds at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the Reds (9-10) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (8-10).

Andrew Abbott is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Cade Povich for Baltimore.

Baltimore took two of three against Cleveland in their previous series. It was their first series win of the year. Tomoyuki Sugano gave up two runs in seven innings for the O’s. The Reds take the field Friday having lost their last two. Thursday, they lost 11-7 in 10 innings to the Mariners. Elly De La Cruz went 2-4 in the loss for Cincinnati.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Orioles

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, MASN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Reds (+132), Orioles (-157)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Andrew Abbott vs. Cade Povich

Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 vs. Pittsburgh - 5IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks Orioles: Cade Povich (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/13 vs. Toronto - 4.2IP, 2ER, 7H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Orioles

The Game Totals in Orioles’ games are 11-5-2 to the OVER this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in the Reds’ 7 road games this season

The Reds are 11-8 on the Run Line this season

Gunnar Henderson is 7-17 over his last 4 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Reds and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: