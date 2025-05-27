Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Reds (27-28) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (29-26). Brady Singer is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Daniel Lynch for Kansas City.

The Reds started strong yesterday with six runs in the first five innings, and went on to beat the Royals 7-4. Nick Martinez picked up the win. He gave up three earned runs on six hits and 7.0 innings pitched.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Royals

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Odds for the Reds at the Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Reds (-111), Royals (-108)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Royals

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Brady Singer vs. Daniel Lynch

Reds: Brady Singer, (5-3, 4.88 ERA)

Last outing (Pittsburgh Pirates, 5/21): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Royals: Daniel Lynch, (3-1, 1.57 ERA)

Last outing (Minnesota Twins, 5/24): 0.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Royals

The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 7-3 in the Royals’ and the Reds’ last 5 games combined

The Reds have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 road games against the Royals

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Reds and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

