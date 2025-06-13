Rockies at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13

Its Friday, June 13 and the Rockies (13-55) are in Atlanta to begin a weekend series against the Braves (29-38).

Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.

Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-7 win Thursday. Orlando Arcia walked it off for Colorado with a two-run single in the final frame as the Rockies prevailed for just the thirteenth time in 68 games. The Braves enjoyed a day off Thursday.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Braves

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNSO

Odds for the Rockies at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+232), Braves (-287)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Braves

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Germán Márquez vs. Bryce Elder

Rockies: Germán Márquez (2-8, 7.00 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 vs. Mets - 5IP, 4ER, 8H, 0BB, 3Ks Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 at San Francisco - 8IP, 1ER, 3H, 0BB, 12Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Braves

The Rockies are 4-6 in their last 10 games

Each of the last 6 games between the Braves and the Rockies have stayed under the Total

The Braves have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

Austin Riley has at least 1 hit in 8 of 10 games in June (13-43)

has at least 1 hit in 8 of 10 games in June (13-43) Ryan McMahon enters the series riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-16)

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

