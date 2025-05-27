 Skip navigation
MLB: MAY 26 Reds at Royals
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty

nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: MAY 26 Reds at Royals
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty

nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27

  
Published May 27, 2025 02:18 PM

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Rockies (9-45) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (33-21). Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Cade Horton for Chicago.

Jameson Taillon picked up the win for the Cubs in game one. He struck out seven batters, gave up four hits, and one earned run in 6.1 innings.

With a loss yesterday, the Rockies have now lost eight of their last nine games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Cubs

  • Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  • Time: 8:05PM EST
  • Site: Wrigley Field
  • City: Chicago, IL
  • Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV

Odds for the Rockies at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Rockies (+261), Cubs (-327)
  • Spread: Cubs -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Cubs

  • Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Germán Márquez vs. Cade Horton
    • Rockies: Germán Márquez, (1-7, 7.66 ERA)
      Last outing (Philadelphia Phillies, 5/22): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
    • Cubs: Cade Horton, (2-0, 4.40 ERA)
      Last outing (Miami Marlins, 5/21): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Cubs

  • The Cubs have won 8 of their last 10 home games against the Rockies
  • The Over is 16-9-1 in the Cubs’ home games this season
  • The Cubs are showing a profit of 1.98 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Wrigley Field

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rockies and the Cubs:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

