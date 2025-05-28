Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 28

Its Wednesday, May 28 and the Rockies (9-46) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (34-21). Tanner Gordon is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Matthew Boyd for Chicago.

With a 4-3 win yesterday, the Cubs took the first two games of the series 2-0. In the bottom of the 11th, Matt Shaw sealed the victory for the Cubs on a walk-off

single.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV

Odds for the Rockies at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+274), Cubs (-347)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Tanner Gordon vs. Matthew Boyd

Rockies: Tanner Gordon, (1-1, 4.38 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/23): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Matthew Boyd, (4-2, 3.42 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 5/23): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Cubs

The Cubs have won 7 of their last 8 home games, while the Rockies have lost 17 in 20

The UNDER is 6-3-1 in the last 10 Rockies games

The Cubs are showing a profit of 1.98 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Wrigley Field

The OVER is 6-2-2 in the last 10 Cubs games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

