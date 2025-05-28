 Skip navigation
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 28

  
Published May 28, 2025 12:15 PM

Its Wednesday, May 28 and the Rockies (9-46) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (34-21). Tanner Gordon is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Matthew Boyd for Chicago.

With a 4-3 win yesterday, the Cubs took the first two games of the series 2-0. In the bottom of the 11th, Matt Shaw sealed the victory for the Cubs on a walk-off
single.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Cubs

  • Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  • Time: 8:05PM EST
  • Site: Wrigley Field
  • City: Chicago, IL
  • Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV

Odds for the Rockies at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Rockies (+274), Cubs (-347)
  • Spread: Cubs -1.5
  • Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Cubs

  • Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Tanner Gordon vs. Matthew Boyd
    • Rockies: Tanner Gordon, (1-1, 4.38 ERA)
      Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/23): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
    • Cubs: Matthew Boyd, (4-2, 3.42 ERA)
      Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 5/23): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Cubs

  • The Cubs have won 7 of their last 8 home games, while the Rockies have lost 17 in 20
  • The UNDER is 6-3-1 in the last 10 Rockies games
  • The Cubs are showing a profit of 1.98 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Wrigley Field
  • The OVER is 6-2-2 in the last 10 Cubs games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Cubs:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

