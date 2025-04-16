Rockies at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 16

Its Wednesday, April 16 and the Rockies (3-14) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (13-6). Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Bobby Miller for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles won yesterday’s meeting, 6-2, to go up 2-0 in the series. Will Smith smacked the only homer of the game and Jack Dreyer recorded his second win of the season after 1.2 innings on 28 pitches and four strikeouts.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: COLR, SNLA

Odds for the Rockies at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+252), Dodgers (-314)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Rockies at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Germán Márquez vs. Bobby Miller

Rockies: Germán Márquez , (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts Dodgers: Bobby Miller, (2-4, 8.52 ERA in 2024)

Last outing: Making his season debut

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Bobby Miller to go Under 5.5 strikeouts versus Colorado:

“Bobby Miller is making his first start of the season tonight and while the Rockies are a more than acceptable opponent, I like the Under 5.5 strikeouts at -125 odds. Miller does not have an outs prop for tonight, which means 5.0 innings or going more than two times through the order is unlikely. Even when Miller went 5.0-plus innings last year, he was 4-2 to the Under on this number and 10-3 to the Under overall. I’d go down to 4.5 for +110 or better if that pops up before first pitch.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

