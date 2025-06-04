Rockies at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 4

Its Wednesday, June 4 and the Rockies (11-50) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (23-36).

Kyle Freeland is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Cal Quantrill for Miami.

Stop the presses! The Rockies have won a series. As a result of winning the last two days in Miami, Colorado has won a series for just the second time this season and for the first time since the end of April. Tuesday, Chase Dollander and four other Colorado hurlers combined to allow two runs on six hits in a 3-2 Rockies’ win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 12:10PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNFL

Odds for the Rockies at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+113), Marlins (-134)

Spread: Marlins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Marlins

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Kyle Freeland vs. Cal Quantrill

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-8, 5.72 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 at Mets - 6IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 4Ks Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-5, 5.84 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 vs. San Francisco - 5IP, 2ER, 8H, 1BB, 7Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Marlins

The Rockies have won their last two games

The Under is 5-1 in the Marlins’ last 6 home games

The Rockies have covered the Run Line in 9 of their last 11 road games against the Marlins

Ryan McMahon 8 hits in his last 10 games (8-37)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rockies and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Marlins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

