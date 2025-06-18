Rockies at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 18

It’s Wednesday, June 18 and the Rockies (16-57) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (30-43). Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Mitchell Parker for Washington.

Colorado hit a franchise record seven homers last night in a 10-6 win over Washington. The Rockies earned a season-long three game winning streak with that victory, while the Nationals are on. a season-long 10-game losing streak.

There were nine total homers in the game with six different Rockies hitting dingers and two Nats. Yesterday with the first game during the 10-game losing streak that Washington scored more than four runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Nationals

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: COLR, MASN

Odds for the Rockies at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+144), Nationals (-172)

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Nationals

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Germán Márquez vs. Mitchell Parker

Rockies: Germán Márquez, (2-8, 6.62 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Nationals: Mitchell Parker, (4-7, 4.84 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Nationals

The Rockies have won their last 3 road games, while the Nationals have lost 10 straight

Each of the Rockies’ last 3 games at the Nationals have gone over the Total

The Rockies have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 matchups against the Nationals

Colorado is 3-11 on the ML when German Marquez pitches this season

pitches this season Washington is 7-7 on the ML when Mitchell Parker pitches this season

