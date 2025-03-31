Royals at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31

Its Monday, March 31 and the Kansas City Royals (1-2) are in Milwaukee to face the Brewers (0-3). Kris Bubic is scheduled to pitch for KC against Elvin Rodriguez of the Brewers.

Milwaukee limps home after getting not just swept but embarrassed by the Yankees. The Brew Crew was outscored in the three-game series 36-14. Sal Frelick was a bright spot for Milwaukee. The right fielder picked up five hits in 11ABs (.455).

The Royals grabbed one win in three games at Kauffman Stadium against the Guardians. Part of the reason for the slow start for KC is Bobby Witt Jr. The shortstop and MVP candidate is off to a slow start with just three hits in 13 ABs (.231).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Brewers

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FDS KC, FDS

Odds for the Royals at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Kansas City Royals (-101), Milwaukee Brewers (-118)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Brewers

Monday’s pitching matchup March 31, 2025: Kris Bubic vs. Elvin Rodríguez

Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0)

2024 - 27GP, 30.1 IP, 0-1, 2.67 ERA, 39 Ks Brewers: Elvin Rodríguez (0-0)

2023 - 1GP, 3.1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Brewers

The Royals are 0-3 against the spread

Royals’ Game Totals are 2-1 (O/U) this season

Brewers’ Game Totals are 3-0 (O/U) this season

The Brewers are 0-3 against the spread this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Royals and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

