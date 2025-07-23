Royals at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 23

Its Wednesday, July 23 and the Royals (49-53) are in Chicago to close out their series with the Cubs (60-41).

Seth Lugo is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Colin Rea for Chicago.

The series is even at one game apiece following Chicago’s 6-0 shutout of KC last night. Matthew Boyd threw seven scoreless innings to improve to 11-3 on the season and five different Cubs drove in runs to lead a balanced attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, MARQ

Odds for the Royals at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+120), Cubs (-142)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Seth Lugo vs. Colin Rea

Royals: Seth Lugo (6-5, 2.94 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 at Miami - 7.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Colin Rea (8-3, 3.80 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 vs, Boston - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Cubs

The Cubs are 7-3 in their last 10 home games

The Total has cashed the under in 29 of the Royals’ 52 road games this season

Nico Hoerner is 7-20 since the All-Star Break

is 7-20 since the All-Star Break Dansby Swanson is 5-12 over his last 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Royals and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Royals and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

