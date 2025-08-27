Tigers at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 27

It’s Wednesday, August 27 and the Tigers (78-55) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (61-72). Casey Mize is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Luis Morales for the A’s.

The Athletics won the first two games of the series over the Tigers and go for the sweep on Wednesday. Detroit is 0-3 in the past three games, while the A’s are starting to streak with three wins over the previous four contests. The A’s are 3-2 versus the Tigers this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-130), Athletics (+110)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Athletics

Pitching matchup for August 27, 2025: Casey Mize vs. Luis Morales

Tigers: Casey Mize, (12-4, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing: 4.77 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Athletics: Luis Morales, (1-0, 1.72 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Athletics

The A’s are 3-2 versus the Tigers this year

Detroit is 0-3 in the last 3 games

The Athletics are 3-1 in the past 4 games and 6-2 in the previous 8

The Tigers are 9-4 in the last 13 games

The Over is 7-3 in the Tigers’ and the Athletics’ last 5 games combined

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.11 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: