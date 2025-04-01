Tigers at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 1

Its Tuesday, April 1 and the Tigers (1-3) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (2-3) in Game 2

of this three-game series.

Casey Mize is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Logan Gilbert for Seattle

The Tigers secured their first win of the 2025 season last night, defeating the Seattle Mariners, 9-6. Riley Greene homered and Javier Báez hit a two-run double in a six-run first inning for Detroit. Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, and Cal Raleigh each hit home runs for the Mariners but it was not enough to overcome the slow start.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Mariners

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FDS, Root Sports

Odds for the Tigers at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (+137), Seattle Mariners (-163)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Mariners

Tuesday’s pitching matchup for April 1, 2025: Casey Mize vs. Logan Gilbert

Tigers: Casey Mize

2024 - 22GP, 102.1 IP, 2-6, 4.49 ERA, 78 Ks Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0, 1.29 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Athletics - 7 IP, 1ER, 2 Hits, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Mariners

Seattle is just 1-4 on the Run Line this season

Game Totals in Detroit games have cashed every game thus far to the OVER (4-0)

Spencer Torkelson is leading the Tigers with a .429 average

is leading the Tigers with a .429 average Julio Rodriguez is off to a slow start for Seattle hitting just .235 to date

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Tigers and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Mariners -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

